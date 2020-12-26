Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) (CVE:GSR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is the Plateau North and Plateau South areas, which includes approximately 3,167 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 662 square kilometers in Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (GSR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.