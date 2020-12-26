Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 487,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 168,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Holdings V stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

