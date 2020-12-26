Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,443 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 101.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $72.84 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

