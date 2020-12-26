Gravity Price Up 92.1% Over Last Week (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $344,410.31 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00133313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00655318 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00161003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00351005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00095412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Gravity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

