Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.46) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Graybug Vision in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.96).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRAY. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $24,535,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $3,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $127,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

