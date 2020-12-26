Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,491 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JD.com were worth $65,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.49 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

