Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anthem were worth $104,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $308.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.62. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,984 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.