Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $57.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of BK opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

