Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $81.10 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies worth $81,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $19,704,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of RTX opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

