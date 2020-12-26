Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 51,875 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $97,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of CL opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.