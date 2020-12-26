Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 107,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grubhub by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

GRUB opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.98. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. ValuEngine downgraded Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,017.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,191 shares of company stock worth $4,369,833. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

