Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.54

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.54 and traded as high as $122.45. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 886,680 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP.L) in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.59. The company has a market cap of £249.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.56.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

