Hacken Token (HAI) Hits One Day Volume of $133,282.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $981,218.69 and $133,282.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00130511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00208788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00644324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,825,907 tokens. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

