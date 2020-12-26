Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

