Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) will announce $318.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.80 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HWC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 226,433 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

