Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) will announce $318.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.80 million and the lowest is $311.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $316.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

HWC opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 116.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 226,433 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit