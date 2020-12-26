Handshake (HNS) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Handshake has a market cap of $32.97 million and $463,159.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,794.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.67 or 0.02507276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00520106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.01273046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00658307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00263371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 343,890,404 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.