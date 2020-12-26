Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $51.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the highest is $53.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $156.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $299.80 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $316.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently commented on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 39,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.