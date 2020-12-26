Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $7.06. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.