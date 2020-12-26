Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $7.06. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
