Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 457,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 602,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

HRVSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harvest Health & Recreation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.65 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

