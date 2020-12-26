Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €37.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €33.38 ($39.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.44 and its 200-day moving average is €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

