Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €37.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.32 ($36.84).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €33.38 ($39.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.44 and its 200-day moving average is €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F)

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit