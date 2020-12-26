HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.