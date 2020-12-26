HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of HD Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.71. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.