Head to Head Analysis: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares mPhase Technologies and AMCI Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 1.37 -$1.96 million N/A N/A AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A

AMCI Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and AMCI Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and AMCI Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies -59.98% -1,341.45% -176.79% AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13%

Summary

AMCI Acquisition beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. The company operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. Its products include Nano Battery, a smart surface enabled product primarily for the military and commercial applications; Travel Buddhi, a technology platform with customization tools for enhanced travel experiences; and Learning Track, a tool for instructors and administrators to monitor the teaching process. The company's solutions also include data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure to get customer data for AI-enhanced and targeted promotions. In addition, the company offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

