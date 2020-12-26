Head-To-Head Contrast: Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) & The Competition

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bioanalytical Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Bioanalytical Systems Competitors -56.00% -8.64% -4.50%

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems’ peers have a beta of 5.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors 227 1010 1880 90 2.57

Bioanalytical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million -$790,000.00 -27.69 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors $1.40 billion $67.04 million 7.83

Bioanalytical Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems. Bioanalytical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems peers beat Bioanalytical Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

