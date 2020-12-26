Head-To-Head Contrast: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Cross Border Resources (OTCMKTS:XBOR)

Cross Border Resources (OTCMKTS:XBOR) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cross Border Resources and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Border Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 0 3 10 0 2.77

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.81%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Cross Border Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Cross Border Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cross Border Resources has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Border Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Border Resources N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources -9.08% 7.58% 1.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Border Resources and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Border Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.36 $96.89 million $0.77 5.83

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Border Resources.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Cross Border Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Border Resources

Cross Border Resources, Inc., an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of natural gas and oil reserves in North America. The company focuses on the southeastern New Mexico. It owns approximately 865,893 gross mineral and lease acres in New Mexico. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cross Border Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Red Mountain Resources, Inc.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns an interest in 2,800 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

