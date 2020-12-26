Head-To-Head Survey: Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) versus Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blue alerts:

This table compares Blue and Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.42 $394.61 million $0.97 21.25

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00

Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $20.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Blue.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. -1.90% 7.10% 1.92%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Blue on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. It operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.