Head to Head Survey: dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) vs. The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for dMY Technology Group and The Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Walt Disney 1 7 23 0 2.71

dMY Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $156.31, suggesting a potential downside of 10.03%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than dMY Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney -4.38% 4.05% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dMY Technology Group and The Walt Disney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.81 -$2.86 billion $2.02 86.00

dMY Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats dMY Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

