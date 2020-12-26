Head to Head Survey: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MobileIron and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron -21.34% -102.36% -17.49% eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64%

65.1% of MobileIron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of MobileIron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MobileIron and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron $205.24 million 4.07 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -17.17 eGain $72.73 million 5.36 $7.21 million $0.24 52.54

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MobileIron. MobileIron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MobileIron and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron 0 3 0 0 2.00 eGain 0 0 6 0 3.00

MobileIron presently has a consensus target price of $6.53, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. eGain has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than MobileIron.

Risk & Volatility

MobileIron has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats MobileIron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device across networks and within client apps; and MobileIron secure applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

