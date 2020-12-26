HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 130,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,970. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthStream by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HealthStream by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HealthStream by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.