Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of Heat Biologics worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Shares of HTBX opened at $5.85 on Friday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.