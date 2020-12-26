Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,009. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

