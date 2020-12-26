Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.03

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.84. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 39,945 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

