HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Gap Up to $11.95

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $13.32. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HMG/Courtland Properties’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

