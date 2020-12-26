Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.07 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Holo has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $97.07 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, LATOKEN and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00126327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00191765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00630238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00328502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00088713 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, WazirX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Binance, OOOBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

