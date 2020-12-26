Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Hologic reported sales of $850.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

HOLX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 571,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,080. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

