Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $421.57 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Homeros has a market cap of $421.57 million and $10.00 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00192315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00618129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.