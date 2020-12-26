Honest Reaches Market Cap of $693,595.47 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $693,595.47 and approximately $13,429.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00128184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00194583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00634206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00328217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00087647 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.