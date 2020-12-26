Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $69,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

