Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,635 shares of company stock worth $437,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

