Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00044649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and DragonEX. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $122.22 million and $10.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00259838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00033188 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,585,519 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Binance, DragonEX, Graviex, COSS, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

