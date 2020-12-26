HorusPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $265,462.63 and $49.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

