Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

