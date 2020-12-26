Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as low as $29.72. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,384,503 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.