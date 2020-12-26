HUNT Price Tops $0.0545 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and $763,927.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00192751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00628064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00325783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087242 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

