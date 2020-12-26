Hydro (HYDRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $188,188.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, BitMart and BitForex. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $188,188.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00041459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00287268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, IDAX, Bittrex, BitMart, DEx.top, Mercatox, Fatbtc, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

