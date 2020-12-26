I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0759 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $774.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00427297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.01275203 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,595,342 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

