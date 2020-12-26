IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $211.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of IAC opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $187.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

