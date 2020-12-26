IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $214.00 at Bank of America

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.33.

IAC stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $187.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

