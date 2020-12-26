Ignition Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $84,004.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,781.49 or 1.00035020 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00056985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,381,415 coins and its circulating supply is 1,368,242 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

