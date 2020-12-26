IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 6.2% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $548,939.34 and approximately $8,073.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, OEX, CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00291035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, LBank, CoinTiger, CoinBene, Cashierest, Gate.io, Allbit, OEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

